WATCH | Gwede Mantashe: Government can’t promise to employ everyone

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe says government cannot solve SA’s high unemployment rate by itself because it is a national crisis.

Mantashe, who was campaigning in Kimberely, Northern Cape over the weekend, said the ANC government cannot hire every unemployed person in SA.

“National government must have the responsibility to create an environment for employment,” he said.

“There are two things you must do if you want to deal with unemployment. Never promise government will employ everybody because it’s not going to happen. Government must create an environment for people to take initiative and promote entrepreneurship.”

According to Mantashe, creating an environment that promotes entrepreneurship leads to job creation opportunities.

“If you are a small business you employ two people. You have removed two people from unemployment and encourage them and support them. In SA, only 10% of the GDP comes from small and medium enterprises,” said Mantashe.