South Africa

WATCH | Gwede Mantashe: Government can’t promise to employ everyone

04 October 2021 - 11:30
ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe says national government must have the responsibility to create an environment for employment. File photo.
ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe says national government must have the responsibility to create an environment for employment. File photo.
Image: GCIS

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe says government cannot solve SA’s high unemployment rate by itself because it is a national crisis. 

Mantashe, who was campaigning in Kimberely, Northern Cape over the weekend, said the ANC government cannot hire every unemployed person in SA. 

“National government must have the responsibility to create an environment for employment,” he said. 

“There are two things you must do if you want to deal with unemployment. Never promise government will employ everybody because it’s not going to happen. Government must create an environment for people to take initiative and promote entrepreneurship.”

According to Mantashe, creating an environment that promotes entrepreneurship leads to job creation opportunities. 

“If you are a small business you employ two people. You have removed two people from unemployment and encourage them and support them. In SA, only 10% of the GDP comes from small and medium enterprises,” said Mantashe.

To date, the number of unemployed people in SA sits at 7.8 million. This does not take into account people who have given up searching for a job. 

The unemployment rate stands at 34.4% in the second quarter from 32.6% in the first quarter. Stats SA said this is the highest since the quarterly labour force survey started in 2008.

At the launch of the ANC's election manifesto last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed job creation will be the party’s priority should it be voted in to run municipalities, and pledged his party would do away with labour brokers in delivering “essential local government functions”.

Ramaphosa said the ANC would prioritise creating job opportunities for the youth who were entering the work space for the first time “at a much faster rate” than before.

“It is our intention to ensure skills development programmes are more closely aligned to the job opportunities and economic development programmes in communities,” said Ramaphosa.

Jobs, jobs, jobs: Ramaphosa says ANC will focus on employment in next five years

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised that job creation will be the ANC's priority should it be voted in to run municipalities.
Politics
6 days ago

WATCH | Land, energy, water and jobs: Ramaphosa delivers ANC local elections manifesto

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC's local election manifesto at Church Square in Tshwane on September 27 2021. In the lead-up to the ...
Politics
6 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa promises 'big plans' for job creation in SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa committed to addressing the scourge of joblessness in the country.
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Crèche children ‘terrified’ of tigers next door, but it seems no laws broken News
  2. Ministers fork out once-off R10k 'levy' each to help broke ANC News
  3. Haven’t heard from Sassa after appealing your declined R350 grant application? ... South Africa
  4. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Lepelle Water boss suspended a year after R3m 'ransom' paid to ... News

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting