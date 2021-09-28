Politics

WATCH | Land, energy, water and jobs: Ramaphosa delivers ANC local elections manifesto

Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist
28 September 2021 - 07:35

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised a “better” ANC while delivering the party's 2021 local election manifesto to a crowd of supporters gathered at Tshwane's Church Square. 

Joined by former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe and other dignitaries, Ramaphosa addressed a crowd of several hundred people - outlining the party's promises to citizens, if re-elected after the country's November 1 local government elections. 

“This evening we pledge to you SA that we will do better, much better than in the past. This is a pledge and this is what we dedicate ourselves to you on,” Ramaphosa said. 

In his address, Ramaphosa addressed various contemporary issues faced by citizens. Unemployment, basic resources, inclusion, corruption and land reform were among issues discussed. 

“We are the ANC and we have been serving this country for the past 27 years. Vote for us. Invest your vote in us again and the ANC will deliver,”  the president said.

