South Africa

WATCH | Young people must go to school and stop relying on grants, says Malema

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
04 October 2021 - 13:30
EFF leader Julius Malema has weighed in on social grants.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

EFF leader Julius Malema has again weighed in on welfare, claiming the youth should be given an education not a grant.

Speaking on the campaign trail before the local government elections in November, Malema said Sassa grants are not enough to adequately provide for people, and encouraged the youth to get an education to try to pull themselves out of poverty.

Malema said last month that those getting grants should be paid more. He acknowledged that social grants are not a permanent solution but said the government should be doing more to help citizens.

“Being a Sassa beneficiary means that you are poor. As the government, why then do you expect money from the poor? It's wrong. Sassa beneficiaries must be exempted from paying for water and electricity. There must be a database that indicates this in local municipalities.

“That way, you will be able to support your children. Water and electricity are expensive,” Malema added.

