WATCH | Young people must go to school and stop relying on grants, says Malema

Malema said last month that those getting grants should be paid more. He acknowledged that social grants are not a permanent solution but said the government should be doing more to help citizens.

“Being a Sassa beneficiary means that you are poor. As the government, why then do you expect money from the poor? It's wrong. Sassa beneficiaries must be exempted from paying for water and electricity. There must be a database that indicates this in local municipalities.

“That way, you will be able to support your children. Water and electricity are expensive,” Malema added.