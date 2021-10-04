South Africa

Police plead not guilty in Nathaniel Julies trial

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
04 October 2021 - 13:22
Three police officers have pleaded not guilty to charges they face in connection with the death of Eldorado Park teen Nathaniel Julies.
Three police officers have pleaded not guilty to charges they face in connection with the death of Eldorado Park teen Nathaniel Julies.
Image: Supplied

Three police officers arrested in connection with the murder of Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies last year pleaded not guilty to all the charges they faced on Monday. 

Constable Caylene Whiteboy and sergeants Simon Ndyalvane and Vorster Netshiongolo appeared before Johannesburg high court judge Ramarumo Monama for the start of their trial. 

Whiteboy and Ndyalvane are facing a count of murder each. 

Netshiongolo is facing a charge of being an accessory after the murder. The state alleges that Netshiongolo was intentionally engaged in conduct to protect Whiteboy and Ndyalvane, who allegedly acted in common purpose to kill Julies.

Ndyalvane and Netshiongolo also face counts of unlawful possession of ammunition. 

All accused also face a count of defeating the ends of justice, while Netshiongolo is facing a count of perjury.

Sixteen-year-old Julies, who had Down syndrome, was killed in Eldorado Park on August 26 2020 when, according to reports, he allegedly failed to respond to police questioning.

His family said he was at a tuck shop buying biscuits.

WATCH | Memorial unveiled for Nathaniel Julies a year after shooting

"That the big politicians in charge have forgotten about Nathaniel, this community and others like it, is a sin which they will one day have to ...
News
1 month ago

The death of Julies was met with outrage by the community of Eldorado Park, who went on a rampage and clashed with the police. Several people were injured and houses were damaged when community members threw rocks and the police fired rubber bullets.

Monama warned the accused that under the legislation they were charged with, minimum sentences would apply should they be found guilty. 

The judge said the minimum sentence prescribed for murder is life imprisonment if the court finds them guilty and that there are no substantial and compelling circumstances to depart from that sentence. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | If you want citizens to work with the police, Cele, clean up the force

Until South Africans’ trust in the police is restored, it is unlikely the disconnect between them will be repaired
Opinion & Analysis
4 weeks ago

Natheniël Julies' murder case moves to South Gauteng High Court

Julies, who had Down syndrome was shot dead, allegedly by police.
News
7 months ago

A timeline of Nateniël Julies' death — from mass protests to police arrests

Julies was allegedly shot after he failed to respond to police questioning. His family said he had gone out to buy biscuits from a local shop when he ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Crèche children ‘terrified’ of tigers next door, but it seems no laws broken News
  2. Ministers fork out once-off R10k 'levy' each to help broke ANC News
  3. Haven’t heard from Sassa after appealing your declined R350 grant application? ... South Africa
  4. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Lepelle Water boss suspended a year after R3m 'ransom' paid to ... News

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting