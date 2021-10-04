Police plead not guilty in Nathaniel Julies trial

Three police officers arrested in connection with the murder of Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies last year pleaded not guilty to all the charges they faced on Monday.

Constable Caylene Whiteboy and sergeants Simon Ndyalvane and Vorster Netshiongolo appeared before Johannesburg high court judge Ramarumo Monama for the start of their trial.

Whiteboy and Ndyalvane are facing a count of murder each.

Netshiongolo is facing a charge of being an accessory after the murder. The state alleges that Netshiongolo was intentionally engaged in conduct to protect Whiteboy and Ndyalvane, who allegedly acted in common purpose to kill Julies.

Ndyalvane and Netshiongolo also face counts of unlawful possession of ammunition.

All accused also face a count of defeating the ends of justice, while Netshiongolo is facing a count of perjury.

Sixteen-year-old Julies, who had Down syndrome, was killed in Eldorado Park on August 26 2020 when, according to reports, he allegedly failed to respond to police questioning.

His family said he was at a tuck shop buying biscuits.