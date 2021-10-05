Former finance ombud Noluntu Bam impresses JSC panellists with CV

A former ombud in the financial services industry with more than 18 years’ experience in the post was interviewed for one of the vacant positions in the Gauteng division of the high court.

Noluntu Bam, who boasts a diverse career in commercial law, impressed the judicial service commissioners with her string of qualifications which range from an LLB to an MBA and a scarce qualification of a master’s degree in tax law.

However, she had only practised as a lawyer between 1998 and 2001.

She came back into practice in 2018 but only as a consultant where she shared legal opinion in a firm.

She has held an acting judge position since 2019.

Asked why she left mainstream practice after just three years, Bam said it wasn’t by choice.

She said when the law firm in which she was employed shut down, she had to pursue interests which would ensure she was financially stable to support those about her, having had during that time lost her last surviving parent.