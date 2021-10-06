South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judicial Service Commission Constitutional Court judge interviews day 3

06 October 2021 - 09:53 By TimesLIVE

The Judicial Service Commission will on Wednesday interview five remaining candidates for the Constitutional Court, before making their recommendations on who should fill the vacant positions.

The interviews were a rerun of those conducted in April after the first round was set aside by an order of the high court.

This followed an application by the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, which described the April interviews as “a sham” and unlawful.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

The JSC should tell us whether white men should stop applying

The JSC errs by thinking of itself as having a choice between either doing right by black people and women or giving some white men opportunities to ...
News
5 hours ago

New interviews, same result: JSC recommends exact same names for appointment to ConCourt

Once these appointments have been made, the president must still fill a further two vacancies and appoint a chief justice before the Constitutional ...
News
1 day ago

Former finance ombud Noluntu Bam impresses JSC panellists with CV

A former ombud in the financial services industry with more than 18 years’ experience in the post was interviewed for one of the vacant positions in ...
News
22 hours ago

Son of anti-apartheid lawyer Denis Kuny tells JSC panel he pursued law to follow in father's footsteps

The son of anti-apartheid defence lawyer Denis Kuny has been interviewed for a position as a judge in the Gauteng division of the high court.
News
6 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘They have no shame’: R15m sports field draws mixed reactions South Africa
  2. Husband killed, wife critical as robbers open fire during Joburg home invasion South Africa
  3. What you said: Zuma’s prayer event is a political rally posing as a church ... South Africa
  4. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa
  5. North West mayor dies in car crash South Africa

Latest Videos

Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting
Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed