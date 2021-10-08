Five people, including infant, killed in head-on collision on R555

Five people, including an infant, were killed in a head-on collision on the R555 just outside Middelburg in Mpumalanga on Wednesday evening.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said on arrival they found a wrecked bakkie and a light motor vehicle in the middle of the road.

“Medics found four adults and an 8-month-old child lying trapped inside the light motor vehicle.”

Meiring said all five had already died due to their numerous injuries. They were declared dead on the scene.

Seven other people, including another baby, were found with injuries ranging from minor to critical, Meiring said.

They were rushed to nearby hospitals.