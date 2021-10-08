South Africa

Five people, including infant, killed in head-on collision on R555

08 October 2021 - 07:43
Medics found four adults and an 8-month-old child lying trapped inside the light motor vehicle. Stock photo.
Medics found four adults and an 8-month-old child lying trapped inside the light motor vehicle. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

Five people, including an infant, were killed in a head-on collision on the R555 just outside Middelburg in Mpumalanga on Wednesday evening.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said on arrival they found a wrecked bakkie and a light motor vehicle in the middle of the road.

“Medics found four adults and an 8-month-old child lying trapped inside the light motor vehicle.”

Meiring said all five had already died due to their numerous injuries. They were declared dead on the scene.  

Seven other people, including another baby, were found with injuries ranging from minor to critical, Meiring said.

They were rushed to nearby hospitals.

READ MORE

Multiple truck crash in KZN closes part of N2 highway

A major crash involving four trucks and a light duty vehicle brought traffic to a standstill on the N2 highway in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

Child killed as vehicle rolls several times on Gauteng highway

A child was killed in Lanseria on Sunday night after a crash on the N14.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘They have no shame’: R15m sports field draws mixed reactions South Africa
  2. Acting judge who heard court matter in a Spur restaurant overlooked for ... South Africa
  3. ‘Even Shimza can’t spin these turntables’: inside Mmusi Maimane and Shimza’s ... South Africa
  4. Mayor in hot water for conferring 'PhD' on Limpopo entertainer South Africa
  5. It’s not the whole picture: E Cape municipality defends R15m stadium News

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting