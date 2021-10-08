South Africa

'We must cut a ribbon to welcome back load-shedding' - Mzansi gatvol at latest blackouts

And your weekend plans may be ruined if Eskom doesn't 'replenish emergency generation reserves'.

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
08 October 2021 - 07:30
Eskom announced load-shedding on Thursday evening.
Eskom announced load-shedding on Thursday evening.
Image: 123RF / beercrafter

Friday evening is often date night but instead of the romantic inside you lighting up the candles for an intimate dinner, you might have to use them just to see!

South Africans are set to spend tonight in the dark after Eskom announced the return of load-shedding on Thursday.

Stage 2 started at 9pm on Thursday and continued overnight until 5am on Friday. It returns at 9pm on Friday and last until 5am on Saturday.

Eskom said these outages are needed “to replenish emergency generation reserves”.

“Emergency reserves have been depleted faster than expected due to further breakdowns of a generating unit each at Kriel and Tutuka power stations today. Delays in returning generating units at Tutuka, Grootvlei and Kendal have also contributed to the depletion of emergency reserves. Total breakdowns amount to 14,982MW, while planned maintenance is 5,334MW of capacity," it said on Thursday.

Eskom said if it is not able to get enough reserves, it may have to implement load-shedding in the day and over the rest of the weekend

It might have been more than two months since we last had load-shedding but people were still gatvol and took to social media to vent their frustration.

MORE

Stage 2 load-shedding starts at 9pm, possibly going into weekend

Stage 2 load-shedding will start at 9pm on Thursday and continue overnight until 5am on Friday.
News
15 hours ago

Eskom warns of load-shedding, urges public to reduce electricity usage

Eskom says it may need to implement load-shedding at short notice should it experience further breakdowns in generation.
News
22 hours ago

WATCH | ‘Is that a power cut or rain?’: Hilarious moment as Ramaphosa is interrupted by thunder

President Cyril Ramaphosa was hilariously interrupted by booming thunder while discussing the topic of load-shedding during a press conference at ...
Politics
1 week ago

'I do not know what our electricity bill is, I will ask my wife': Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted to not knowing what his monthly electricity bill is, despite championing the migration to a prepaid meter ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘They have no shame’: R15m sports field draws mixed reactions South Africa
  2. Acting judge who heard court matter in a Spur restaurant overlooked for ... South Africa
  3. ‘Even Shimza can’t spin these turntables’: inside Mmusi Maimane and Shimza’s ... South Africa
  4. Mayor in hot water for conferring 'PhD' on Limpopo entertainer South Africa
  5. It’s not the whole picture: E Cape municipality defends R15m stadium News

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting