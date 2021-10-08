'We must cut a ribbon to welcome back load-shedding' - Mzansi gatvol at latest blackouts
And your weekend plans may be ruined if Eskom doesn't 'replenish emergency generation reserves'.
Friday evening is often date night but instead of the romantic inside you lighting up the candles for an intimate dinner, you might have to use them just to see!
South Africans are set to spend tonight in the dark after Eskom announced the return of load-shedding on Thursday.
Stage 2 started at 9pm on Thursday and continued overnight until 5am on Friday. It returns at 9pm on Friday and last until 5am on Saturday.
Eskom said these outages are needed “to replenish emergency generation reserves”.
“Emergency reserves have been depleted faster than expected due to further breakdowns of a generating unit each at Kriel and Tutuka power stations today. Delays in returning generating units at Tutuka, Grootvlei and Kendal have also contributed to the depletion of emergency reserves. Total breakdowns amount to 14,982MW, while planned maintenance is 5,334MW of capacity," it said on Thursday.
Eskom said if it is not able to get enough reserves, it may have to implement load-shedding in the day and over the rest of the weekend
It might have been more than two months since we last had load-shedding but people were still gatvol and took to social media to vent their frustration.
Honestly thought we would be free of #Loadshedding at least until 2nd November 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/UFcxC8np9S— Tshepo Modisakeng (@TshepoMOD) October 7, 2021
How about we postpone this load shedding? #Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/iG3jRIP4a3— Busani Mtalana (@Busani_MtalanaM) October 7, 2021
Load shedding is back! 😭— 🔌TeeKay (@TeeKay1511) October 7, 2021
I just got the notification pic.twitter.com/MATJKalVIA
Imagine, Eskom increases electricity prices every year by up to 500% above inflation but it can't solve the problem of #Loadshedding.— Christo 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ChristoThurston) October 7, 2021
It even designed a new form of #Loadshedding, load reduction, where areas are without power for up to 5 hours per day.
We not always home for that. Ngan at times you just implement your load shedding without any notice. But thank you for reminding us how you ruin our lives. https://t.co/AuRocOxN6C— Lebo Pat Mdluli (@PatMdluli) October 8, 2021
Why is load shedding still a thing in this country? pic.twitter.com/YoVhmiYJ8O— Mbali⁷ My universe Your universe Our universe (@LiveLifeLoveTae) October 7, 2021
#Eskom #Loadshedding #southafrica #earthquake pic.twitter.com/EmFfTGOpgC— Z Halday (@bc12a6396f3d46c) October 7, 2021