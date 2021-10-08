'We must cut a ribbon to welcome back load-shedding' - Mzansi gatvol at latest blackouts

Friday evening is often date night but instead of the romantic inside you lighting up the candles for an intimate dinner, you might have to use them just to see!

South Africans are set to spend tonight in the dark after Eskom announced the return of load-shedding on Thursday.

Stage 2 started at 9pm on Thursday and continued overnight until 5am on Friday. It returns at 9pm on Friday and last until 5am on Saturday.

Eskom said these outages are needed “to replenish emergency generation reserves”.

“Emergency reserves have been depleted faster than expected due to further breakdowns of a generating unit each at Kriel and Tutuka power stations today. Delays in returning generating units at Tutuka, Grootvlei and Kendal have also contributed to the depletion of emergency reserves. Total breakdowns amount to 14,982MW, while planned maintenance is 5,334MW of capacity," it said on Thursday.

Eskom said if it is not able to get enough reserves, it may have to implement load-shedding in the day and over the rest of the weekend

It might have been more than two months since we last had load-shedding but people were still gatvol and took to social media to vent their frustration.