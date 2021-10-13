South Africa

WATCH | Teddy Mafia's son-in-law survives daylight hit

13 October 2021 - 13:57
The family of Yaganathan 'Teddy Mafia' Pillay have confirmed that the slain alleged gang boss's son-in-law was shot twice in an attempted hit on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

The son-in-law of slain alleged Durban drug boss “Teddy Mafia” survived a brazen attempted assassination on Wednesday, his family confirmed.

The incident took place at about 10am in Shallcross, south of Durban.

Kesavan Isaac Naidoo, 41, the son-in-law of Yaganathan Pillay — also known as Teddy Mafia — was shot twice in the daylight hit on Table Mountain Road.

The incident was captured on CCTV, which was provided to TimesLIVE.

Pillay's brother, Ronnie, confirmed the incident.

“Isaac was shot in both legs and his driver was shot in the hand. Both of them survived. They're in hospital,” he said.

Pillay said Naidoo was in the back seat while his wife was in the front. The shooting, seen in the footage, takes place moments after they open the doors of their vehicle to get out.

In the footage, a white vehicle can be seen driving along Table Mountain Road before it is stopped, partially blocking the left-hand side of the road. Thirteen seconds later, Naidoo's vehicle, a white Toyota Fortuner, pulls up.

The back passenger door of the Fortuner is opened, but it is not clear from the footage who the person was who opened it or if they got out of the vehicle. Naidoo's wife is seen getting out of the front passenger side of the vehicle and walks towards the rear of the SUV.

Suddenly, four men alight from the stationary vehicle, three of them drawing firearms and running towards the Fortuner, firing multiple shots. The fourth man stands next to the white car.

As the bullets are fired, Naidoo's driver accelerates and drives past the other vehicle. Naidoo is presumably in the vehicle as it speeds away, but this could not immediately be confirmed.

Pillay said Naidoo was doing “OK”.

KZN police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed the incident and said two counts of attempted murder would be opened. No arrests have been made.

“This morning at 10am, a shooting occurred on Table Mountain Road in Shallcross. It is alleged that a vehicle, with two occupants, was travelling along Table Mountain Road when suspects began shooting at the occupants. The suspects, who were travelling in a white vehicle, fled from the scene,” said Mbele.

“Both victims, aged 28 and 41, were taken to a local hospital where they remain in a stable condition.

“Two counts of attempted murder will be opened at Chatsworth police station for investigation.”

TimesLIVE

