‘Mob justice at its worst’: Drug lord’s suspected killers set alight, beheaded as kids watch
Alleged Durban gang boss Teddy Mafia is shot twice in the head, after which the two men responsible are butchered
04 January 2021 - 19:59
“I warned my children not to look out of the window. I told my wife to put the volume on the TV louder. I didn’t want them to see the horror that was unfolding in broad daylight.”
These are the words of a Durban father, who on Monday described the harrowing scenes that played out in full view as he looked out of his window and saw two men being beheaded on Taurus Street in Shallcross, south of Durban, on Monday...
