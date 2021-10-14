SA in stitches at ‘romantic cop' taking his bae for a picnic next to a police van

“Who would say no to such a pickup line?” wrote Mickey Molefhele.

“Killed it!” added Onelisa Maqungo.

There has been no confirmation so far of where or when the picture was taken — and if any action has been taken against the man for using the vehicle.

TimesLIVE reported in May that 799 Western Cape police officers have been investigated over the last three years for breaching policies around the use of state vehicles. Their alleged transgressions include using the vehicles for private use.

“A reply to my parliamentary question reveals that on average, for the last three years, 266 SA Police Service members have transgressed the policy on the use of official vehicles. This is the average per year between 2018 and 2021, in just the Western Cape,” said DA Western Cape spokesperson on community safety Reagen Allen.

309 SAPS members were investigated for transgressing the policy on the use of official vehicles in 2018, 261 in 2019 and 229 in 2020.