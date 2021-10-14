South Africa

SA records another day of fewer than 1,000 Covid-19 infections

14 October 2021 - 20:17 By TimesLIVE
There were 947 Covid-19 infections recorded in SA in past 24 hours, the NICD said on Thursday.
SA recorded another day of fewer than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases, according to figures from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Thursday.

There were 947 new infections in the past 24 hours, the NICD said. The most were in KwaZulu-Natal (233), followed by Western Cape (185), Gauteng (129), Northern Cape (113) and the Free State (107).

The NICD said that there were also 40 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past day, taking the total number of fatalities to 88,506 to date.

According to the latest figures, there were 84 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that 5,149 people are now admitted for Covid-19 related complications.

