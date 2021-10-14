South Africa

Will there be load-shedding during elections and Christmas? Eskom CEO clears the air

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
14 October 2021 - 12:00
Eskom is working to keep the lights on during the elections and doesn't anticipate load-shedding over Christmas. Stock photo.
Eskom is working to keep the lights on during the elections and doesn't anticipate load-shedding over Christmas. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA

Load-shedding was suspended on Thursday but Eskom is already working hard to make sure there are no blackouts come election day next month, and over Christmas.

Speaking to eNCA this week, its CEO Andre de Ruyter admitted that the power utility has seen its fair share of troubles but has a plan to keep the lights on over the next few months.

“We are planning very carefully to do everything in our power to ensure there is no load-shedding during elections. We fully understand that this is an important democratic process and we wish to enable and facilitate that,” he said.

He added that Eskom did not anticipate load-shedding over Christmas.

“Fortunately demand over the Christmas period is traditionally low, so we do not anticipate there will be load-shedding over the Christmas period.”

There was no load-shedding on Christmas Day last year but the country was hit by blackouts a few days later. Stage 2 was implemented to “preserve emergency generation reserves in preparation for higher demand expected during January as economic activity resumes”.

Mzansi has just emerged from the latest round of load-shedding, which lasted a week.

Eskom said it used the time to conduct repairs to generating units and continue maintenance.

“Even though we were able to replenish emergency generation reserves, we have had to continue relying on these to support the power system over this period,” it said on Wednesday. 

READ MORE:

City Power asks Eskom to spare Joburg residents from stage 1 and 2 load-shedding

After the deal to secure power from a private entity, City Power has asked to be excluded from Eskom's stage 1 and 2 load-shedding schedules.
News
22 hours ago

Eskom confirms load-shedding will end at 5am on Thursday

"We have used the past six days of load-shedding to conduct some repairs to generating units and to continue with the maintenance programme," the ...
News
1 day ago

SA must grab 100MW chance to power up its renewable energy industry

The recent increase to the electricity generation threshold for private energy producers is a game-changer
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Teddy Mafia's son-in-law survives daylight hit South Africa
  2. R86m Powerball winner praises God for her luck South Africa
  3. Unclaimed retirement savings are swelling into the billions: Here’s how to ... South Africa
  4. MEC Panyaza Lesufi: ‘Orania will go, you can scream and shout as you wish’ South Africa
  5. Take the silver, boytjie: Elon Musk throws shade at Jeff Bezos in world’s ... World

Latest Videos

William Shatner breaks down in tears after after space flight with Jeff Bezos
Urban jungle: Wildlife experts alarmed by rapid increase of wildlife being kept ...