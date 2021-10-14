City Power asks Eskom to spare Joburg residents from stage 1 and 2 load-shedding

City Power has asked to be excluded from Eskom’s stage 1 and 2 load-shedding schedules.

In a letter this week, Johannesburg’s bulk electricity supplier said it had concluded a two-year power purchase agreement with Kelvin Power Station (KPS).

The agreement, concluded last week, is to provide a continued supply of 220MW to the city after an initial 20-year purchase agreement was signed in August.

The new agreement, the letter said, will ensure a continued supply of 180MW-220MW for the next two years.

It said in the past three months KPS had demonstrated its commitment to supply uninterrupted power averaging to 240MW to City Power.

Acting CEO Nancy Maluleke said: “I therefore request that City Power be excluded from stage 1 and 2 load-shedding as City Power has proactively made contingency plans to avert load-shedding to its customers and businesses.”

TimesLIVE