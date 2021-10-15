WATCH | Inside the room where minister Modise was held hostage: EXCLUSIVE

Exclusive footage from inside the room in the St George’s Hotel in Centurion reveals the chaos after police rescued ministers Thandi Modise and Mondli Gungubele from a hostage situation which played out over three hours on Thursday evening.

Overturned tables and chairs were spread across the room and discharged stun grenades left burn marks on the carpet. Disgruntled military veterans held the ministers hostage, forcing police and security forces to intervene on Thursday evening.

TimesLIVE Video takes you inside the room.

TimesLIVE