LISTEN | 'We were held hostage': Minister speaks after dramatic rescue from Tshwane hotel

Disgruntled military veterans on Thursday night held ministers Thandi Modise and Mondli Gungubele hostage at the St George's Hotel, forcing police and security forces to intervene.

Defence minister Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla and minister in the presidency Gungubele were present at the meeting when it quickly turned sour.

Doors were barricaded and the trio not allowed to leave.

Speaking in a video message after being rescued, Gungubele said that the incident was “untenable” and “legally unacceptable”. He said the meeting broke down when consensus couldn't be reached, and it was said that a decision was taken to adjourn.

“As we were leaving the meeting, proceeding to the doors, they [the military veterans] closed the doors. It is at that point we realised we were held hostage. It is a situation which was adverted by the security forces, very effectively and successfully,” he said, adding that he hoped the “law would take its course”.

Department of military veterans spokesperson Phumeza Dzuguda had earlier confirmed to TimesLIVE that there was an incident, but said she wasn't authorised to provide more details. Attempts to contact defence spokesperson Cornelius Monama were unsuccessful.

Speaking to media at the hotel, SAPS spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo confirmed that police had “penetrated the room where the hostages were being held”, and that no shots were fired.