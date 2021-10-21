South Africa

Covid-19: 520 cases, 81 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours

21 October 2021 - 19:24 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 520 new Covid-19 cases and 81 deaths in the past 24 hours.
Image: Lightbox

There were 520 Covid-19 cases and 81 deaths recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Thursday.

This means that there have been 2,918,366 cases and 88,835 deaths recorded to date.

Of the new cases, only KwaZulu-Natal had triple-figure infections, with exactly 100 recorded. Next was the Western Cape (89 cases) and Gauteng (74).

The NICD said there were 62 new hospital admissions in the past day, taking the number of patients in hospital for Covid-19 related treatment to 4,413.

