South Africa

Death toll in Kagiso shooting rises to seven as police hunt for gunman

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
24 October 2021 - 13:52
The death toll in the shooting in Kagiso on the West Rand has risen to seven, after one of the injured people died of his injuries in hospital, police said on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said police in Gauteng responded to a shooting incident on Saturday which left six people dead and four injured in Tshepisong, Kagiso.

She said a lone gunman entered a house and shot the owner and his girlfriend as well as a neighbour.

“As he was moving out of the house, he started shooting randomly. That resulted in two more people certified dead on the scene and two dying in hospital.

“The street was busy as there was a wedding celebration nearby,” Muridili said.

She said four others were injured and taken to hospital.

Muridili said from witness accounts, police are looking for one gunman.

“We do not at this stage know the identity of the alleged killer. The motive will be determined by investigations,” Muridili said.

TimesLIVE

