WATCH | Two injured during robbery at Menlyn shopping centre

A security guard and a customer were shot and injured during an armed robbery at a jewellery store at the Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon.

"It has been reported that a security guard and civilian have been shot and have subsequently been taken away by an ambulance for further medical attention," the shopping centre said in a statement.

Emergency medical service Emer-G-Med said it responded to the centre for a shooting incident. It confirmed one patient was shot multiple times and airlifted to hospital.