South Africa

WATCH | Two injured during robbery at Menlyn shopping centre

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
24 October 2021 - 19:28
Two people were shot and injured during an armed robbery at a jewellery store at the Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon.Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

A security guard and a customer were shot and injured during an armed robbery at a jewellery store at the Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon.

"It has been reported that a security guard and civilian have been shot and have subsequently been taken away by an ambulance for further medical attention," the shopping centre said in a statement.

Emergency medical service Emer-G-Med said it responded to the centre for a shooting incident. It confirmed one patient was shot multiple times and airlifted to hospital.

Another patient was transport by a private ambulance service to hospital 

The centre said police were on the scene and have taken control of the crime scene.

