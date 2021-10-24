WATCH | Two injured during robbery at Menlyn shopping centre
A security guard and a customer were shot and injured during an armed robbery at a jewellery store at the Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon.
"It has been reported that a security guard and civilian have been shot and have subsequently been taken away by an ambulance for further medical attention," the shopping centre said in a statement.
Emergency medical service Emer-G-Med said it responded to the centre for a shooting incident. It confirmed one patient was shot multiple times and airlifted to hospital.
How the robbers bypassed spikes at Menlyn pic.twitter.com/S5seqimFuF— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) October 24, 2021
Another patient was transport by a private ambulance service to hospital
The centre said police were on the scene and have taken control of the crime scene.
TimesLIVE