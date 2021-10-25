‘He will never be OK again’: 7-year battle to prove his innocence in Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

Five suspects — Muzikawulahlelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokosizeni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli — are due to appear in the Johannesburg High Court sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Monday, just a day shy of the seventh anniversary of the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper’s murder.

Mbatha’s life, according to his lawyer Mxolisi Ndwandwe, has been “turned totally upside down, thanks to the state.

“For years we have been battling the state. That battle has compounded the conditions of Zamokhule’s life.”

The battle has been to get the state to court, to submit documents and to commit itself to the civil trial for the law suit Mbatha has brought against the police minister and police for his wrongful arrest.

Ndwandwe, who refused to divulge how much Mbatha was demanding from the state for defamation and wrongful arrest, said: “It has been very difficult for us to finalise the matter.

“Our battle has been with the state to provide us with court papers. The state has also been dragging its feet in committing to a court date. We had to go to court to compel them to commit to pre-trial conferences, which are to discuss matters leading up to the trial and set dates for the trial.

“Every time we have been to court we have had all our documents ready. We have furnished them with all our papers.”