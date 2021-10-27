WATCH | ‘Babies were trafficked’ says Survé, as Gauteng government fires back with legal action

In a press conference on Wednesday, Independent Media executive chair Dr Iqbal Survé alleged that state hospitals in Gauteng were at the epicentre of human and child trafficking — which was the reason Gosiame Sithole's decuplets were never discovered.

Survé said that an inquiry instituted by the media group had found that Sithole delivered the babies at the Zamokuhle Private Hospital in Thembisa but that the infants were later transferred to Thembisa Hospital.

However Lenmed Group said in a statement on Wednesday that Sithole had not given birth to decuplets at any of its facilities in June.

“In fact, the hospital group has no record of Ms Sithole giving birth at any of our facilities.”

Survé, however, maintained the births happened and charged that state hospitals were the epicentre of human trafficking and baby trafficking, and alleged that the department of home affairs was involved.

“Our investigation uncovered horrific stories of baby trafficking and that babies are trafficked from Gauteng to Mpumalanga, West Africa and overseas,” he said.

He said 50% of the trafficked babies were used for muti, surgery and stem cells, while 50% were trafficked.

In response, the Gauteng government has promised to take legal action against Independent Media.