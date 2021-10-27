Probe finds 'Thembisa 10' story was recklessly published without corroborating the facts

An inquiry into reports on the “birth of decuplets” in Thembisa found that Independent Media was reckless in publishing the story without any facts corroborating what the father told the media group.

Advocate Michael Donen SC, who chaired the external inquiry, shared the findings of his investigation on Wednesday.

Donen said there were ethical breaches committed by Independent Media and said Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi, who wrote the story, failed to do due diligence in his reporting.

“Mr Rampedi concluded to publish the story to say 10 babies were born, without any corroboration. It was reckless because the only evidence was what the alleged father [Mr Tsotetsi] said to him. According to journalistic standards, that was reckless,” Donen said.

Donen found that Rampedi violated Independent Media's code. He said the story was misleading.

“He had it in the headline and first sentence that 10 babies were born when all he had was a report by the father. He had a duty to find corroborative evidence,” Donen said.

He recommended that disciplinary proceedings be instituted against Rampedi.