South Africa

Shivambu on Ramaphosa’s hybrid car plan: ‘Only fools will believe someone who can’t even guarantee electricity’

28 October 2021 - 10:00
EFF's Floyd Shivambu mocked Cyril Ramaphosa's plans for more environmentally-friendly cars in SA.
EFF's Floyd Shivambu mocked Cyril Ramaphosa's plans for more environmentally-friendly cars in SA.
Image: Financial Mail

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has scoffed at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that SA will be prioritising hybrid cars in the future. 

This week, Ramaphosa said SA had identified three key priorities for climate action, including increased production of electric vehicles and having Eskom reduce its carbon emissions. 

Ramaphosa joined Toyota SA to celebrate the production of the new Corolla Cross ahead of its local media launch in Durban. 

He said the company plans to ramp up its projected 4,000 hybrid vehicles planned for next year, depending on whether the availability of batteries improves. 

However, reacting to the news, Shivambu suggested the plan was a pipe dream, given that SA is still battling with load-shedding. 

“Electric cars? And what else? Bullet trains? Smart city? $1-trillion FDI [foreign direct investment]? What else?” asked Shivambu. 

“It’s only fools who’ll believe someone who can’t even guarantee electricity during matric exams and permanently in Soweto, yet he goes around dishing empty dreams and hallucinations,” he said. 

SA is on stage 4 load-shedding until 5am on Friday. It was moved from stage 2 to stage 4 on Wednesday, the day matrics began their final exams.

Addressing Inanda residents in eThekwini municipality, EFF leader Julius Malema said the ANC had failed matrics, leaving them to study in the dark. 

“Matrics are writing exams, there’s no electricity. You have no jobs and you are the evidence of no service delivery. Remember that when you go vote,” said Malema

“A government that switches off electricity during the matric exam period does not deserve your vote. We send our revolutionary wishes to the matric class of 2021 for their success, despite the failures of the governing party.”

MORE

Malema: ‘A government that switches off electricity during matric exams does not deserve your vote’

EFF leader Julius Malema has urged Inanda residents in eThekwini municipality to not vote for a "government that switches off electricity" during the ...
Politics
3 hours ago

SA to prioritise electric cars in climate action plans

SA identified three key priorities for climate action, including increased production of electric vehicles, President Cyril Ramaphosa said
Motoring
1 day ago

Ramaphosa says Toyota hybrid vehicle launch is fitting as SA gears up for COP26 climate change conference

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the launch of the vehicles, which operate on fuel and battery support, is an important step to transforming the ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Thembisa 10’ babies saga to play out in public on Wednesday South Africa
  2. Eskom ramps up load-shedding to stage 4 South Africa
  3. ‘It’s a movie!’ — Mzansi shocked by ‘John Wick’ murders in Mamelodi South Africa
  4. Opportunity knocks in SA trucking industry? See salary range for drivers South Africa
  5. 'Please Call Me' inventor wins new round in Vodacom case South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...
Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed