South Africa

Two dead, six children critically injured after school bus collides with bakkie

28 October 2021 - 09:47
Netcare911 said the accident happened at about 5.28pm on Marina Street.
Image: Netcare911

Two people were killed and six children critically injured after a school bus collided head-on with a bakkie in Nietgedacht in Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the accident happened at about 5.28pm on Marina Street.

Medics assessed the scene and declared the adult male drivers of both vehicles dead on the scene, Herbst said.

Herbst said six children from the school transport vehicle sustained critical injuries and were treated on scene.

Two of the most seriously injured children were airlifted by Netcare 911 helicopter, he said.

All relevant authorities were on scene.

TimesLIVE

