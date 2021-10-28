What you said: ‘John Wick’ is doing what the police can’t

TimesLIVE readers have reacted to reports of an unknown gunman referred to as “John Wick” who is alleged to have killed several well-known gangsters in Mamelodi, saying the vigilante is doing what the police can’t.

The vigilante is rumoured to be behind the killings of several men and the wounding of another since August. The latest death, of an alleged Boko Haram gang member killed in a hail of bullets on Tuesday, saw “John Wick” top the Twitter trends list as social media users weighed in on the murder.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting on the N4 highway near Diamond Hill toll plaza at about midday. They found a man dead and a passenger injured.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said preliminary investigations on the scene identified the deceased as 35-year-old Phillip Given Mnguni. A task team found Mnguni was allegedly linked to several cases related to the Boko Haram gang in Mamelodi.

Mamelodi West community policing forum chairperson Tebogo Mashigo told EWN last week that many in the community hailed “John Wick” as a hero.

“The sentiment shared by a lot of people is that it is long overdue. They are happy with the situation. But as the CPF, we are not happy. Whether they are part of the community or gangsters, it is one death too many and it affects everybody.”

He warned that several social media posts claiming to show alleged gangsters killed by “John Wick” were false.

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers what they thought of John Wick’s vigilantism.

Most (76%) said the vigilante “is doing what the police can’t”, while 14% said such actions are criminal and should not be condoned.

11% were just here for the drama and joked that they were reaching for the popcorn.10