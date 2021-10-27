Mamelodi locals nervous after ‘John Wick’ Boko Haram gang shootings

Tshwane residents are calling for law enforcement to establish order after at least 10 fatal shootings linked to Mamelodi’s gang wars.

In the latest assassination, a man believed to be head of the feared Boko Haram gang was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon.

Locals are calling the killer “John Wick” after the film franchise featuring Keanu Reeves as a vengeance killer.

The gang came onto the scene in 2018 when they began collecting “protection money” of R300 and upwards, mainly from foreign-owned shops.

Residents in the Pretoria East township said they are in constant fear over bullets fired near their homes. Mamelodi community police forum (CPF) member Eddie Mnguni said the community was particularly anxious after Tuesday’s killing.

“The community is anxious. The feelings are somewhere between happiness and fear. Some community members who were directly affected [by Boko Haram] are jubilant. Others, especially those in the organisation, are wondering who is next and who is going to be killed.