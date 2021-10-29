Christian commentator jailed for 20 days for flouting pastor Alph Lukau order

Christian commentator Solomon Izang Ashoms is serving a 20-day jail sentence after failing several times to comply with an order directing him to refrain from making defamatory remarks about Alleluia Ministries pastor Alph Lukau.

In May 2017, Ashoms was ordered by the Johannesburg high court to stop publishing defamatory comments about Lukau‚ his wife and his church.

This was after the church took him to court for making comments about a pricey prayer meeting Lukau had held in 2016 for single women‚ promising to help them find a spouse. Tickets to the event cost up to R5‚000.

In November 2017, high court judge Majake Mabesele found Ashoms in contempt of court and sentenced him to 20 days in prison for his comments about a Rolls Royce and penthouse Lukau had allegedly received for his 42nd birthday.

Despite being slapped with a contempt of court order, Ashoms continued to make defamatory remarks about Lukau.