PODCAST | Taken — kidnapping for ransom on the rise in SA

29 October 2021 - 09:28 By Nicole Engelbrecht
The Moti brothers, from left, Zidan, 6, Zayyad, 11, Alaan, 13, and Zia, 15.
Image: Twitter

Just over a week ago, SA was shaken by the kidnapping of four boys. Brothers Zidan, 6, Zayyad, 11, Alaan, 13, and Zia ) Moti, 15, were being driven to school in Polokwane when the vehicle they were in was stopped by seven armed men.

Despite extensive social and news media coverage, the boys are still missing and if a ransom demand has been made, the information has not been made public.

Kidnapping for ransom is a crime on the rise in SA, and although the Moti case is shocking, it is just the tip of a terrifyingly extensive iceberg.

In this week’s minisode, True Crime South Africa discusses the nature of this crime, its links to organised criminal syndicates, and how at risk your family may be.   

Listen to the story here: 

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

