South Africa

We could have a sober Christmas, as liquor industry warns of alcohol supply issues

29 October 2021 - 10:00
This year's festive season could be a booze-less one as SA continues to face issues of alcohol supply. File photo.
This year's festive season could be a booze-less one as SA continues to face issues of alcohol supply. File photo.
Image: 123rf/Jakub Godja

This year's festive season could be a booze-less one for many, as SA continues to face issues with alcohol supply. 

On Thursday, the National Liquor Traders Association warned of possible supply shortages in December, saying the industry was still battling with the effects of the multiple alcohol bans during the lockdown. 

Speaking to Jacaranda FM, the association’s convener Lucky Ntimane said the industry was facing supply chain issues due to a global shortage of glass bottles and shipping delays.

“We (are) worried that should the supply chain issues, which we understand are beyond liquor manufacturers' control, not be resolved, it will mean an even bleaker peak trading period for traders who have had to contend with a liquor ban in December 2020 and might now have to brace for stock shortages in December 2021,” said Ntimane.

Diplomats behaving badly: Dirco curbs access to duty-free booze, cigarettes

Foreign diplomatic staff are abusing their privileges by selling alcohol and cigarettes which they buy duty-free.
Politics
1 week ago

Ntimane also told SABC News that the informal liquor sector was already struggling to recover from the previous alcohol bans. 

“The supply chain issues being experienced by liquor manufacturers affect us directly, because without stock we are not able to run our businesses,” he said. 

“So that there aren’t any glasses available to fill liquids such as Savanna and others means that our recovery efforts are going to take a bit of time, because definitely, it means that we won’t be able to sell the stock since it’s not available.”

This week, Savanna apologised to consumers for a shortage of the alcoholic beverage. 

The brand, owned by the Distell Group, confirmed the stock shortage on its social media page. 

“Thank you for the love! Siyavanna SA. We are genuinely sorry there is low stock in places. Thirsty for answers? We have doubled our volume in SA this year and we simply can’t keep up with the love. Ska wara (don't worry), we’re working hard not to let you go dry,” said Savanna.  

MORE

Here’s why you may be struggling to find a Savanna — Bev maker apologises for shortage

It's drier than the Savanna in parts of Mzansi. Have you experienced a shortage?
News
3 days ago

Diplomats behaving badly: Dirco curbs access to duty-free booze, cigarettes

Foreign diplomatic staff are abusing their privileges by selling alcohol and cigarettes which they buy duty-free.
Politics
1 week ago

Limited alcohol sales and relaxed curfew: Here’s what voting day under lockdown could look like

The health department has published a new advisory with recommendations the government should consider during the local government elections.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Eskom ramps up load-shedding to stage 4 South Africa
  2. ‘It’s a movie!’ — Mzansi shocked by ‘John Wick’ murders in Mamelodi South Africa
  3. ‘Thembisa 10’ babies saga to play out in public on Wednesday South Africa
  4. Mamelodi locals nervous after ‘John Wick’ Boko Haram gang shootings South Africa
  5. WATCH | ‘Babies were trafficked’ says Survé, as Gauteng government fires back ... South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...
Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed