We could have a sober Christmas, as liquor industry warns of alcohol supply issues

This year's festive season could be a booze-less one for many, as SA continues to face issues with alcohol supply.

On Thursday, the National Liquor Traders Association warned of possible supply shortages in December, saying the industry was still battling with the effects of the multiple alcohol bans during the lockdown.

Speaking to Jacaranda FM, the association’s convener Lucky Ntimane said the industry was facing supply chain issues due to a global shortage of glass bottles and shipping delays.

“We (are) worried that should the supply chain issues, which we understand are beyond liquor manufacturers' control, not be resolved, it will mean an even bleaker peak trading period for traders who have had to contend with a liquor ban in December 2020 and might now have to brace for stock shortages in December 2021,” said Ntimane.