COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US CDC director backs Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11

November 03 2021 - 06:15

US CDC director backs Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11

The director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday backed broad use of Pfizer's and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11, clearing the way for shots to go into young arms as soon as Wednesday.

The announcement comes hours after the advisers to the U.S. CDC unanimously supported the move, saying the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. Much of their discussion stemmed from rare cases of heart inflammation that have been linked to the vaccine, particularly in young men.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization of the vaccine in 5- to 11-year-olds on Friday.

The FDA authorized a 10-microgram dose of Pfizer's vaccine in young children. The original shot given to those age 12 and older is 30 micrograms.

"We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in the statement.

At the outset of the meeting, Walensky said that pediatric hospitalizations had surged during the recent wave driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The risk from covid-19 "is too high and too devastating to our children and far higher than for many other diseases for which we vaccinate children," she said.

Walensky said school closures have had detrimental social and mental health impacts on children.

"Pediatric vaccination has the power to help us change all of that," she said.

US President Joe Biden described the authorization as a turning point in the battle against covid-19.

“The program will ramp up over the coming days, and fully up and running during the week of November 8.

Reuters