Duduzile Zuma slams Ramaphosa visit to Eswatini: ‘ANC isn't doing well and he left the country’

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, has again taken aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa, after his departure to Eswatini amid vote counting for the local elections.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa undertook a working visit to Eswatini for deliberations on political and security developments in the kingdom.

According to the presidency, Ramaphosa would have an audience with King Mswati III.

This comes after a visit to the kingdom by special envoys in October, who had been directed to visit Eswatini by Ramaphosa in his capacity as chair of the Southern African Development Community body on politics, defence and security.