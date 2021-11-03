Fire brought under control in Kruger National Park, but no injuries as camp evacuated

Visitors to Kruger National Park's (KNP's) Tamboti camp and Kingfisher Ranger Post had to be evacuated as a fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon.

But the guests have returned to their camp sites after the blaze was contained.

“The fire is still being closely monitored but guests are back in camp. We are happy to report that our teams have managed to bring the fire under control overnight. There were no injuries, casualties or damage to infrastructure. The fire is being monitored closely,” said Isaac Phaahla, KNP spokesperson.

The fire broke out in the central part of the KNP.

“The cause has not been identified yet; guests have been evacuated from Tamboti wilderness camp as a precautionary measure. The Kingfisherspruit Ranger Post has also been evacuated,” he said earlier.

TimesLIVE