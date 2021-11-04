South Africa

A year in jail for every R1,000 stolen: Ex cop sentenced

04 November 2021 - 12:13 By TimesLIVE
A former Hawks officer was on Wednesday sentenced to six years' imprisonment for stealing "trap" money. File image
A former Hawks officer was on Wednesday sentenced to six years' imprisonment for stealing "trap" money. File image
Image: REUTERS

When R4,000 disappeared from the Hawks, the search led to one of their own.

Rodney Two-boy Mpapela, 61, a former Hawks officer, was on Wednesday sentenced to six years’ imprisonment, of which two years were suspended for five years, by the Mthatha specialised commercial crimes court.

The case dates to February 2007, when an application for “trap” money amounting to R4,000 was made by members of Mthatha Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit.

Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said: “The operation was conducted and the entire trap money was recovered from the target. It was registered at the local police station then later booked out by the investigating officers.”

In March 2016, the case relating to the cash was withdrawn by the state.

Two years later, the unit commander handed over the “trap” money to Mpapela to return it to the finance office. “But it never reached the destination.”

“The captain was adamant that the cash in question was not with him,” said Mgolodela said. However, “information in relation to his denied misconduct was received in 2020 by Serious Corruption Investigation.”

This led to his arrest on June 28 this year. Mpapela was convicted on September 30.

The provincial head, Maj-Gen Obed Ngwenya, commended the Serious Corruption Investigation team of the Hawks based in East London for ensuring that one of their own was brought to book, effectively “relaying the message that no-one is above the law”.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Eleven metro cops under arrest after assault of three men

Eleven Tshwane metro police members who are allegedly involved in the assault of three men have been arrested.
News
2 weeks ago

18 Durban cops arrested for murder, kidnapping, torture and extortion

Nine Durban cops were arrested by members of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate on Tuesday. They have been charged with nine other ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  2. Big petrol increases from Wednesday set to hit South Africans even harder South Africa
  3. Duduzile Zuma slams Ramaphosa visit to Eswatini: ‘ANC isn't doing well and he ... South Africa
  4. Naked woman storms Capitec branch, as bank vows to investigate South Africa
  5. LIVE RESULTS | Get real-time election data and see the battlegrounds unfold South Africa

Latest Videos

Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021
Did the IEC's voter management devices negatively influence #LGE2021