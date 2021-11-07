South Africa

Brave man faces house fire to save baby, sustains severe burns

07 November 2021 - 10:47
Amstelhof resident Werner Arendse receiving treatment after he sustained severe burns rescuing a baby from a burning building on Friday.
Amstelhof resident Werner Arendse receiving treatment after he sustained severe burns rescuing a baby from a burning building on Friday.
Image: Drakenstein Farm Watch via Facebook

A Paarl resident risked his life on Friday to save a baby in a burning house, sustaining severe burn wounds in the process.

According to NPO Drakenstein Farm Watch (DFW), a firefighter and medical rescue group in Amstelhof in the Western Cape, the fire was caused by a candle falling over just before midnight.

The area was load shedding at the time.

DFW received a call from security group Fidelity ADT about a structural fire. When volunteers arrived the flames were already metres high. 

Before the teams arrived, local resident Werner Arendse rushed through the flames to save a baby trapped in the house, risking his life and sustaining severe burns.

“Although successful and very brave, he burnt his hand badly, later to be treated for burn wounds by DFW firefighter and advanced first aider. The baby was fine,” DFW reported.

Two homes were destroyed, along with their contents, but intervention by DFW, Drakenstein Fire, Paarl Fire, Bloomsbury Neighbourhood Watch, and ADT prevented further spreading. 

“Our thoughts are with the families who lost all, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the NPO said.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Covid-19 survivor, 89, raises 'funds for families of healthcare workers who've died from' virus

Recovery from Covid-19 at the age of 89, at the same time as living with chronic kidney disease and prostate cancer, has given Bill Wedderburn a new ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Taxi driver hailed as ‘hero’ after shooting at suspects who robbed motorist in Joburg CBD

Suspects who robbed a motorist in the Johannesburg CBD fled after a taxi driver fired shots at them.
News
2 months ago

WOMEN'S DAY | 'My job is a calling,' says emergency services' Boniswa Mbovane

A 12-hour work shift has been Boniswa Mbovane's life for the past two decades.
News
2 months ago

Family of firefighter killed in Bank of Lisbon blaze still waiting for answers

The families of three firefighters killed on duty three years ago say they have still not received any reports into the deadly blaze at the Bank of ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Zuma calls on ANC members to rebel against party leaders after election losses Politics
  2. 'I'll be back for you': Killer cop Nomia Ndlovu's chilling words to witnesses South Africa
  3. Two Eskom employees accused of theft of R100m worth of fuel oil per month ... South Africa
  4. Schools defy department with exams, not tests, for grades 10 and 11 News
  5. Miss SA under fire by Palestine Solidarity Alliance for taking part in Miss ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021