South Africa

SA fights back: 23-million Covid-19 vaccines in arms, more urged to get the jab

07 November 2021 - 10:30 By TimesLIVE
The number of individuals fully vaccinated in Gauteng is sitting at 3.1-million.
The number of individuals fully vaccinated in Gauteng is sitting at 3.1-million.
Image: Lightbox

More than 23-million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in SA so far, the health department says, as it targets 1-million more inoculations this week.

In densely populated Gauteng, the provincial health department at the weekend urged more residents to come forward, saying “getting 70% or more of the adult population vaccinated is [recommended so] that we can minimise the impact of the fourth wave.”

The province had administered 6.2-million vaccinations by Friday, with the number of individuals fully vaccinated sitting at 3.1-million, out of a population of 11.3-million.

Three out of every five people aged over 50 years in SA are vaccinated, the government said on Thursday, noting: “We need to get to five out of five [in this age group] vaccinated by the end of the year to kill the power of the anticipated fourth wave.”

Health minister Joe Phaala, in a separate briefing late last month, said the vaccination rollout had a steady momentum and he was confident that “by the middle of November, we will reach 40% of adults”.

“We are especially optimistic about reaching 70% of the above 60 years and close to 70% of the 50-59 years before the end of December.”

As part of efforts to shield people most susceptible to Covid-19's side-effects, health workers are in line to receive booster vaccinations from Monday under the Sisonke trials.

The government also recently announced that the first 260,000 people over 60 to get the jab were eligible to receive a R100 grocery voucher after their vaccination. The voucher is redeemable at Shoprite, Checkers and Usave stores across the country.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Saturday evening that 358 new Covid-19 cases have been identified, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in March last year to 2,923,751.

There has been an increase of 22 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, with a further 24 Covid-19 related deaths, bringing total fatalities to 89,319.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (30%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (18%). The Free State accounted for 15%, the Western Cape 11%, Mpumalanga 10%; the Eastern Cape 6%, North West and the Northern Cape 4% each, and Limpopo accounted for 3%.

TimesLIVE

READ ON:

Cut risk of Covid-19 death by 20 times with double jab

The risk of dying from Covid-19 is 20 times higher among people who are not vaccinated than those who had the double dose Pfizer vaccine, a new study ...
News
2 days ago

J&J booster shots on the cards for health workers as Sisonke 2 trials set to begin

Access to the second Sisonke study trial for healthcare workers will begin soon, SA Medical Research Council and national health department said.
News
3 days ago

SA leads vaccine efforts to save the lives of 100,000 newborns annually

South Africa is taking the lead in the development of a maternal vaccine against group B Streptococcus (GBS), which can kill newborns and cause ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Zuma calls on ANC members to rebel against party leaders after election losses Politics
  2. 'I'll be back for you': Killer cop Nomia Ndlovu's chilling words to witnesses South Africa
  3. Two Eskom employees accused of theft of R100m worth of fuel oil per month ... South Africa
  4. Schools defy department with exams, not tests, for grades 10 and 11 News
  5. Miss SA under fire by Palestine Solidarity Alliance for taking part in Miss ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021