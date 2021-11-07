SA fights back: 23-million Covid-19 vaccines in arms, more urged to get the jab

More than 23-million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in SA so far, the health department says, as it targets 1-million more inoculations this week.

In densely populated Gauteng, the provincial health department at the weekend urged more residents to come forward, saying “getting 70% or more of the adult population vaccinated is [recommended so] that we can minimise the impact of the fourth wave.”

The province had administered 6.2-million vaccinations by Friday, with the number of individuals fully vaccinated sitting at 3.1-million, out of a population of 11.3-million.