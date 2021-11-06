SA leads vaccine efforts to save the lives of 100,000 newborns annually

It is against this backdrop that the SA Medical Research Council vaccines and infectious diseases analytics research unit, which Madhi leads, is conducting clinical trials towards the development of a GBS vaccine.

“We are currently undertaking the first trials of two new GBS vaccines at my unit in pregnant women," Madhi told TimesLIVE.

"We have been studying GBS for the past 15 years, including its epidemiology and understanding what immune responses vaccines should induce to protect the babies against GBS by vaccinating their mothers during pregnancy.

“We have also shown that one out of every 20 stillbirths in SA is due to GBS, and there is some evidence to indicate that GBS infection in the mother may predispose to preterm birth, which to is a common underlying cause of death in early infancy.”

Antibiotic therapy is the primary treatment for suspected and confirmed GBS infections in infants and mothers.

In women, the bacteria colonises in the vagina and rectum, and can ascend into the amniotic sac and infect babies before they are born.

“About one-third of women will be colonised during pregnancy, but only a minority of their babies go on to develop invasive GBS disease," said the researchers.

"However, it’s generally difficult to predict which babies will develop the disease. By vaccinating the pregnant women, there would be protection against GBS infection in the mother, who can also develop illness, as well as protection of the foetus against stillbirth or being delivered prematurely.”

The report says the development of a GBS vaccine would reduce deaths and could be highly cost-effective, with significant health benefits in all regions of the world.