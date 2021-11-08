South Africa

Rand Water plans major shutdown, warns there may be changes to water pressure

08 November 2021 - 14:35
Rand Water is updating its pipelines which may lead to low water pressure to high-lying parts of Johannesburg.
Rand Water is updating its pipelines which may lead to low water pressure to high-lying parts of Johannesburg.
Image: 123RF/maridav

Rand Water is planning a shutdown of pipelines next week, but says there's no need to panic. 

In a statement on Monday, the bulk water supplier said it would be shutting its B11 and B19 pipelines to perform maintenance. 

These pipelines supply most major Gauteng municipalities: Mogale City, Rand West, City of Johannesburg, Merafong, Rustenburg, Madibeng, Metsimaholo and Emfuleni.

Spokesperson Justice Mohale said the shutdown would take place from Monday to Wednesday.

It forms part of the final phase of Rand Water's B19 pipeline augmentation programme, which will increase the volumes of the B19 pipeline to ensure a continued sustainable water supply.

We've given our customers - the municipalities - 21-days' notice so they can ensure their reservoirs are full. In doing so their customers should not be affected.

According to the statement, the B19 pipe is currently only connected to B5 pipeline. The shutdown will enable an integration of three pipelines: B5, B11 and B19.

Mohale said the statement was made to notify residents who may have interruptions to their water supply or to the pressure of the water supply. 

“We've given our customers — the municipalities — 21-days' notice so they can ensure their reservoirs are full. In doing so their customers should not be affected.

“We have been working on the pipelines daily and people do not realise we've shut down an area because there is no change to their water supply. 

“Because this is a big shutdown we've let people know because there may be changes in the water pressure if the reservoirs are low. Especially in high-lying areas, if the water pressure is very low it may result in a short outage.

“Low-lying areas may experience no change at all.”

Rand Water has asked residents to use water sparingly.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Residents angry at a lack of water shut down polling station near Daveyton

The community of Emaphupheni, near Daveyton on the East Rand, have shut down a voting station as they protest about a lack of service delivery.
Politics
1 week ago

Water way to go: Gauteng metros lose R1.2bn annually from water theft

Audacious thieves target reservoirs, fire hydrants and bulk-pipe networks, leaving thousands parched
News
1 week ago

RATE IT: Remove ‘Die Stem’, provide free water and electricity — Here are the EFF’s 10 coalition demands

Would you agree to these conditions?
Politics
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zuma calls on ANC members to rebel against party leaders after election losses Politics
  2. Former ANC mayor makes a comeback after launching his own party Politics
  3. Miss SA under fire by Palestine Solidarity Alliance for taking part in Miss ... South Africa
  4. Curb your enthusiasm, warns DA’s new KZN mayor Politics
  5. 'I'll be back for you': Killer cop Nomia Ndlovu's chilling words to witnesses South Africa

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021