South Africa

SAHRC wants rotational classes at primary schools scrapped

08 November 2021 - 11:45
The SAHRC says it has information that many primary schools around the country are continuing rotational timetables and have also applied to rotate schedules for pupils in 2022. Stock photo.
The SAHRC says it has information that many primary schools around the country are continuing rotational timetables and have also applied to rotate schedules for pupils in 2022. Stock photo.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) wants rotational timetables at primary schools scrapped because of their “long-lasting negative impact on learning”.

The commission said on Monday it had written to the basic education, health, and co-operative governance and traditional affairs ministers, seeking an urgent meeting to discuss ending rotational lessons.

Large numbers of primary schools around the country are continuing rotational timetables and have also applied to continue doing so in 2022.

“The reason for the rotation is a directive of the minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) providing that social distancing measures in primary schools should be maintained at one metre. Further, the commission has also been made aware that the vast majority of schools in the Western Cape (86%) have applied for rotational timetables for the 2022 academic year.

“The commission holds that rotational learning has a long-lasting negative impact on learning outcomes for children and, as the MAC’s [ministerial advice committee] advice states, that ‘the harms of learners attending school on a rotational basis — specifically the severe cognitive, nutritional, and psychosocial costs — exceed the benefits of reduced Covid-19 infections from smaller class sizes'.”

The Cogta minister needs to amend her directive by dropping the one-metre social distancing requirement in respect of primary schools, the commission said.

“The Cogta directive compromises the ability of primary schools, where the very foundation of learning takes place, to return to normal teaching and learning. The commission agrees with the MAC that ‘all primary schools should open at full capacity'.”

The commission also wants to discuss the return to normal schooling at high schools, considering the health department has started Covid-19 vaccinations for 12 year olds and upwards.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Many Mpumalanga schools damaged by weekend storms

At least eight schools were damaged by a storm that ripped through the Ehlanzeni district in Mpumalanga over the weekend, said the provincial ...
News
5 hours ago

13-year-old stabbed to death ‘by pupil from school across town’ in Free State

A 13-year-old Free State pupil was stabbed to death by a child from another school in front of other students and teachers on Friday.
News
1 day ago

Schools defy department with exams, not tests, for grades 10 and 11

Model C schools say exams are essential to prepare candidates for matric, but some say this is unfair for poorer pupils
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Zuma calls on ANC members to rebel against party leaders after election losses Politics
  2. Former ANC mayor makes a comeback after launching his own party Politics
  3. Miss SA under fire by Palestine Solidarity Alliance for taking part in Miss ... South Africa
  4. Curb your enthusiasm, warns DA’s new KZN mayor Politics
  5. Famous Blue Train derails - no passengers on board South Africa

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021