South Africa

Attempted murder accused skipped court to ‘kidnap and strangle’ a child

09 November 2021 - 13:17
Police searched the suspect's shack and found the girl’s body hidden under the bed. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 38-year-old man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend’s daughter in Potchefstroom, North West, on the day he was due in court to face an attempted murder charge.

The incident occurred on November 4, when he failed to appear in court for the alleged attempted murder of his former girlfriend in June, said police spokesperson Capt Sam Tselanyane.                  

A warrant of arrest was issued when he failed to appear. On the same day he allegedly went to a primary school in Ikageng, where he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend’s 10-year-old daughter.

“This was the last time the girl was seen alive. When the child did not return home after school, the mother reported a case of kidnapping at Ikageng police station and a search for the girl and the suspect ensued,” said Tselanyane.

North West police traced the man to Zakhele informal settlement in Ikageng, where he was arrested on November 7.

“He could not give police a full account of what happened to the girl.”

Police searched his shack and found the girl’s body hidden under the bed.

“It is suspected she was strangled. The possibility the deceased might have been raped cannot be ruled out and is under investigation.”

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena said they would do everything possible to ensure the suspect was held accountable for “a heinous crime”.

