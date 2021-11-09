Cellphone evidence to be revealed in case of cop wife accused of husband’s murder

The high court in Johannesburg on Tuesday started hearing evidence from a Hawks officer who analysed data on cellphones belonging to some of the six people accused of the murder of retired crime intelligence officer Hendrick Mogoerane in 2018.

Mogoerane, 61, was found strangled inside his car on a road in Kempton Park on January 19 2018. Most of the suspects were arrested between May and June 2018.

Mogoerane’s wife, former Thembisa police officer Cordelia Velaphi Mogoerane, 58, and her son Thabiso Mogoerane, 30, are alleged to have hired hitmen to kill her husband.

The two, together with alleged hitmen Mzweshinga Zondo, 51, Thulani Nxumalo, 36, Sanele “Mdeva” Mphuthi, 39, and traditional healer Ntombizodwa Dlamini, 73, each face a charge of murder and a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Two other accused, Musa Morris Mayisela and Bongiwe Lukhele, have since died. Another accused, Thokozani Zondo, who escaped after being released on bail, is being sought by the police.

All the accused are out on bail.

Elphus Mushwana told the court how he came to be in possession of cellphones belonging to the accused.

Mushwana, who is stationed at the Hawks’ offices in Germiston, said he obtained one cellphone from Zondo, two from Nxumalo and three from Mphuthi.

He said he downloaded information from the cellphones and is expected to detail what he obtained when he continues his testimony on Wednesday.

Mushwana said he also downloaded information from Thabiso Mogoerane’s two cellphones at his home in Birchleigh before his arrest.

Earlier on Tuesday, the court heard how Mogoerane’s wife had allegedly hired hitmen to kill her husband because of alleged infidelities.

This was contained in the confession statement of Mzweshinga Zondo, who admitted he had been hired to eliminate Mogoerane but alleged Nxumalo and Mphuthi killed the retired officer.

The trial continues.

TimesLIVE