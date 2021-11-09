'You will be prosecuted': KZN premier Sihle Zikalala's stern warning to fake vaccine certificate operators

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has issued a stern warning against the use of fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

Zikalala, who was addressing media on Monday, said his department had received a number of reports about fake vaccination certificates being sold.

He warned that those caught would be prosecuted.

“We have received unconfirmed reports indicating that some people are selling vaccination certificates. Naturally, we find this extremely concerning, as it defeats the purpose behind the vaccination process,” said Zikalala

“We want to warn those individuals who are even thinking of engaging in this kind of behaviour, which is grossly irresponsible and also criminal, that such actions are unlawful and will be prosecuted.

“We urge anyone with evidence of the sale of Covid-19 vaccination certificates to contact law enforcement authorities, as well as the KwaZulu-Natal department of health. We assure them that this information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”