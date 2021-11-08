'The people have spoken,' says KZN ANC as support drops to 42%

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has provided insight into future plans for the province where it lost majority status as its support dropped to 42% in last week's municipal elections.

Addressing the media on Monday on a wide range of issues, including Covid-19, premier Sihle Zikalala expressed concern at the low voter turnout, but admitted “the people have spoken" and declared that there should be no outright winner in the province.

“This is a clear message that they want political parties to work together through the democratic process of co-governing KwaZulu-Natal.”

Zikalala said in a number of incidents after the elections, insults were hurled at officials.

“Since last Monday’s elections, we have noted a few unpleasant scenes in which certain people were seen toyi-toying and 'demanding keys' to certain buildings. Others were engaging in other forms of provocation. These were accompanied by insults hurled at municipal officials, who are public servants and not politicians.”