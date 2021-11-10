South Africa

Cars and investment schemes: Cops warn of fraud as festive season nears

10 November 2021 - 07:33
Mpumalanga police says fraudsters defraud unsuspecting victims by posting adverts on social media. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/IQONCEPT

With the festive season nearing, police in Mpumalanga say they are concerned about an increasing number of fraud cases and have urged members of the public to be vigilant.


Provincial spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said police have received several reports in the past week about suspects allegedly defrauding people by posting advertisements for car sales on Facebook.

“Fraudsters continue to defraud unsuspecting victims by posting adverts on social media. The fraudsters convince unsuspecting people who are interested in buying the car to deposit money before the car can be delivered. The fraudsters then withdraw the money and disappear without delivering the car,” he said.

In other incidents, Mohlala said fraudsters convince victims to join an investment scheme by depositing cash and promise double returns on the investments.

“Sometimes the victims are offered cash loans but are told to deposit money before the loan is released.”

Mohlala said this trend has been seen around Nelspruit.

“The community is requested to approach a reputable car dealership when they want to purchase a car,” he said.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela has urged members of the community to be vigilant.

“Do proper research and do not rely on social media posts or advertisements when you  want to buy a car or any other item. Most importantly, people are requested not to deposit or send money to people they have never met,” said Manamela.

TimesLIVE

