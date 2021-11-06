South Africa

Mechanic nailed for cheating cops by inflating vehicle parts prices

06 November 2021 - 08:39
A Gauteng mechanic has admitted taking police for a ride following a Hawks investigation.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

A Gauteng mechanic is awaiting sentencing after he was bust for swindling police out of more than R90,000.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said Bongani Nkosi, 42, committed the fraud between 2017 and 2018.

The Katlehong mechanic created fictitious invoices bearing Ford dealership letterheads for repairs quotations.

“The matter was reported [to] the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team in Vaal Rand for further investigation," said Mulamu.

"Further investigation revealed that Nkosi inflated prices on invoices for the South African Police Service (SAPS) mechanical depot in Diepkloof, Soweto, for state vehicles repair parts.

“Nkosi overpriced the SAPS a collective amount of R94,255 for vehicle repair parts, and the money was deposited into his bank account for the stated period. In September 2019, police served Nkosi with [a] summons to appear in court, and he was released on a warning.”

On Thursday, Nkosi pleaded guilty to fraud. He will be sentenced on November 11.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

A year in jail for every R1,000 stolen: Ex cop sentenced

When R4,000 disappeared from the Hawks, the search led to one of their own.
News
1 day ago

Municipal manager accused of flouting tender rules released on R20,000 bail

An Eastern Cape municipal manager appeared in court on Friday in connection with R18m in unaccounted expenditure at the King Sabata Dalindyebo local ...
News
14 hours ago

I’m happy to be examined, says Angelo Agrizzi as he defends TV appearance

Corruption accused Angelo Agrizzi said he was willing to be medically examined by the state, but only if it was done in the presence of his legal ...
News
2 days ago
