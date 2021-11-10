South Africa

Facebook is still SA’s most searched for social media platform, but TikTok has its number: survey

10 November 2021 - 10:43
Between January and September last year there were over more than 100-million searches for Facebook in SA. File Photo
Image: DADO RUVIC

Facebook is officially SA’s most searched for social media platform, while TikTok is growing in leaps and bounds.

This is according to global digital marketing platform Uxel, which looked at the most searched for social media platforms.

Between January and September last year there were more than 100-million searches for Facebook in SA. This figure dropped to about 92-million between January and September this year.

Uxel said despite the drop in searches, Facebook remained at the top of the list compared with other platforms.

It also found TikTok grew by 185% during the same period. Between January and September last year, there were 815,600 TikTok searches. During the same period this year TikTok searches in SA totalled more than 2-million.

There was a drop in searches for Twitter and WhatsApp.

 “Across all 18 countries we looked at, TikTok is the fastest growing in terms of search year on year,” Uxel said.

TikTok has risen in searches in these countries by:

  • UK — 121%;
  • Canada — 102%;
  • US — 106%;
  • Brazil — 230%;
  • France — 177%; and
  • Spain — 156%.

“This is a clear indicator TikTok is the social media dominator across the 10 platforms we analysed. Across all of the countries we looked at, Facebook has an average decrease in searches of 64%.”

TimesLIVE

