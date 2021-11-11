South Africa

Blue light gang that was ‘terrorising citizens’ nabbed on West Rand

11 November 2021 - 13:39
The three suspects were intercepted while travelling on Hendrik Potgieter Road near Muldersdrift.
Image: Hawks

Three suspected “blue light” robbers were arrested on the West Rand on Thursday morning, the Hawks said.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said a team of several law enforcement authorities acted on information received about a “suspicious” Golf 7 fitted with blue lights travelling around the West Rand.

The three suspects, aged 34, 35 and 36, were intercepted while travelling on Hendrik Potgieter Road near Muldersdrift.

They were found in possession of police equipment including handcuffs, blue lights and two unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Mogale said the suspects have been “terrorising law-abiding citizens in Gauteng, North West and the Free State”.

Further investigation linked the suspects to an armed robbery committed in Klerkskraal in October, Mogale said.

“While on the scene, police received information that they had also robbed a foreign businessman in Heilbron, Free State. We do not rule out the possibility that the suspects will be linked to other cases in other provinces as well.”

TimesLIVE

