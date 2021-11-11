Sama raises hackles saying workers need choice of Covid-19 booster jabs

The SA Medical Association, which represents doctors, said there must be a choice of Covid-19 booster vaccine after Johnson & Johnson won the right to run research on the half a million health workers who took the company’s shot in an initial study.

The Sisonke trial, which gave South African health workers a vaccine ahead of a general rollout of the shots, will be extended with health workers offered a second J&J inoculation, the government said last month.

Sama, said it is concerned because of potential evidence that a booster in the form of a messenger ribonucleic acid, or mRNA, vaccine such as those produced by Pfizer is potentially more effective than a second dose of a more traditional vector-based shot, such as that produced by J&J.

“What is it that informs the decision to roll out the Sisonke phase 2 trial in isolation?” Sama said in an open letter to health minister Joe Phaahla on Wednesday. “Will healthcare workers be given the right to choose which booster they take?”