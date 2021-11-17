South Africa

IN PICS | Mayfair residents shocked after kidnapping of schoolgirl

17 November 2021 - 12:33 By TimesLIVE
Parents listen to instructions from the school while private security personnel watch after a grade 5 pupil was kidnapped in Mayfair on Wednesday morning.
Image: Alaister Russell

Residents were left in shock after a pupil from the EP Bauman Primary School in Mayfair, Johannesburg, was kidnapped on Wednesday. 

Councillor Rickey Nair was on the scene within a few minutes following the incident after being informed by a neighbourhood watch member who was dropping his child at the school just before 8am.

“Two men pulled up in a Toyota Yaris, both armed with AK47s. The children were lining up outside the gate and they called the girl. They knew their target,” he said.

Concerned parents wait to collect their children from EP Bauman Primary in Mayfair.
Image: Alaister Russell
A member of a private security company directs traffic outside the school.
Image: Alaister Russell
Parents were left shocked after a pupil was kidnapped outside a school in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
Image: Alaister Russell
A private security guard monitors the scene at EP Bauman Primary in Mayfair.
Image: Alaister Russell

“The vehicle’s registration plates came back as fake.”

Nair said the girl’s mother panicked and went home. She received a phone call as soon as she arrived home telling her not to call the police or the media.

WATCH | Schoolgirl kidnapped in Mayfair: 'They called her by her name'

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has appealed to witnesses to contact the police.
