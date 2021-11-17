South Africa

Judgment postponed in case of student Sibongile Mani accused of NSFAS funds 'theft'

17 November 2021 - 15:01 By Mfundo Piliso
WSU student Sibongile Mani in court.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Judgment in the case against Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani, who received more than R14m mistakenly paid into her bank account by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), has been postponed in the East London regional court to December 14 to allow Mani to write her exams.

Mani is accused of theft after she allegedly spent more than R800,000 of the R14m. On Wednesday, her attorney Asanda Pakade said his client was not in court because she was writing exams.

Pakade told magistrate Twanet Olivier that Mani would finish writing her exams on December 10.

“The accused is busy with her exams and her last examination is on the 10th. And for that predicament, the defence submits an application for a postponement until after her final exams,” said Pakade.

State prosecutor Luthando Makoyi said, “To be fair to the accused I will not object to the application. We don’t want her to be disturbed while she is writing exams.” 

Oliver set the matter down for December 14.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani expressed disappointment.

We are eager for the matter to be finalised,” she said.

