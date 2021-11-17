South Africa

LISTEN | Stage 2 load-shedding from 2pm today

17 November 2021 - 09:56 By TimesLIVE
Stage 2 load-shedding has been announced from 2pm today. File photo.
Image: 123RF/PHIVE 015

Eskom will resume load-shedding from Wednesday afternoon, CEO Andre de Ruyter said.

The enforced power cuts will be effective from 2pm until 5am on Saturday.

The power utility had warned on Tuesday afternoon that load-shedding could be implemented at short notice should there be further breakdowns following the failure of five generation units at power stations throughout the day.

On Wednesday morning, Eskom said in a statement: "Regretfully, due to the ongoing insufficient generation capacity and the loss of a unit each at Medupi, Duvha and Kendal power stations this morning, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 2pm today until 5am on Saturday. This is to preserve the remaining emergency reserves at the OCGT and pump storage power stations in order to prevent higher stages of loadshedding."

"Of the five units that failed yesterday, a unit at Majuba, Kriel and Matimba power stations have returned to service while the remaining two units are undergoing boiler tube leak repairs."

Total breakdowns currently amount to 15,485MW while planned maintenance is 4,100MW of capacity.

